Pepperdine University students studying in Shanghai ordered to return to the United States due to coronavirus problems

A group of Pepperdine University students studying in China are invited to return to the United States, while various public health precautions are implemented following the coronavirus epidemic.

University officials said they had been monitoring the epidemic since early December, but that the semester in Shanghai had already started.

In addition to the return of these students, the university is also suspending its international Shanghai program for the spring semester, a decision that was made based on the whole situation, including the spread of the virus and the warnings. travel associates, officials said.

“I am very sad because I have just arrived and I was planning to stay there until April, so it will be very different when we come back to Malibu,” said Arielle Leviste, an international student.

Meanwhile, nearly 200 Americans are quarantined at the March Air Reserve base in Riverside after arriving Wednesday from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the epidemic. It is the first time in half a century that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has taken this step.

The new virus is a cousin of the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused epidemics in the past. Since December, it has disgusted thousands, mainly in China, and has killed more than 200.

