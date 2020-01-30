Pepperoni-filled pizza sandwich is reminiscent of unlabelled allergen

Astrochef LLC has released a recall for its pepperoni-filled pizza sandwich products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

The USDA said the sandwiches could actually contain meatballs instead of hot peppers. The meatballs are made from soy that can cause allergic reactions.

Affected product:

10 ounces. Retail box with the product “Banquet MEGA SANDWICHES PEPPERONI STUFFED PIZZA” with the lot code “5659915510” and the lot code “5659918410” and the lot code “BEST IF USED BY date of” JUN / 27/2020 “on the packaging label ,

The recallable products have the company number “EST. 46299 ”printed on the packaging next to the batch code. These items have been delivered to retail locations nationwide.

If you have any questions for consumers, please contact Conagra Consumer Care at 1- 800-672-8152.

Source: USDA