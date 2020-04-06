PepsiCo allocates 25,000 Covid-19 test kits, more than 5 million meals to India

The company said the lab kits will be housed in public-private health care labs designated by the government to increase access to the Covid-19 test.

PTI

latest update: April 6, 2020, 2:11 PM IST

New Delhi: PepsiCo India, along with its parent charity PepsiCo Foundation, is providing 25,000 COVID-19 test kits and more than 5 million meals to support families affected by the outbreak of the virus in India, the company said Monday. .

Major Food and Beverage said on Monday it had partnered with the Akshia Patra Foundation to distribute cooked food and work with the Smile Foundation to prepare a meal to support meals for more than 8,000 vulnerable families affected by the Korean virus epidemic. has done.

The initiative is part of PepsiCo’s parent global program, “Give Your Food, Hope to Be.” In addition, India’s PepsiCo has partnered with the nonprofit FIND Foundation to raise 25,000 COVID-19 test kits.

The FIND is the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Cooperation Center for Laboratory Reinforcement and Diagnostic Technology Assessment. It is working closely with the Indian government.

The company added that the lab kits will be housed in public and private health laboratories designated by the Indian government to increase access to the COVID-19 test.

“India, like other parts of the world, faces an unprecedented challenge,” said Ahmed PeshsiCo, President of India. “Preparing meals for the weaker sectors of the economy and testing kits for diagnostic units from There are fundamental needs at this stage. “

He added that the company is committed to lending its full support to both central and state governments in the fight to overcome the global challenge of global health.

To further mobilize funds, India’s PepsiCo said it has launched a dual-matching gift program that will also help its employees lend their support to communities affected by COVID-19.

As part of the program, the PepsiCo Foundation, with the help of two-person funding, provides staff and the entire fund to

Partners of non-governmental organizations working with the company.

PepsiCo has pledged to fight the spread of the virus. The main focus of this global effort is to provide protective equipment for healthcare workers, testing and screening services, as well as to provide 50 million meals through various partnerships.

According to government data, there are currently more than 4,000 positive COVID-19 cases in India.

.