[pepsico-buys-chinese-snack-brand-name-be-&-cheery-for-$705-million]

February 24, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – PepsiCo Inc has agreed to buy Chinese snack manufacturer Be & Cheery from community jujube maker Haoxiangni Wellness Food stuff Co Ltd <002582.SZ> for $705 million, the corporations claimed.

The U.S. multinational meals and beverage maker mentioned the acquisition of Be & Cheery, which sells snacks from nuts to dried fruits generally on Chinese e-commerce platforms, was an important move in its goal to come to be China’s leading consumer-focused foodstuff and beverage company.

“Be & Cheery adds direct-to-buyer functionality, positioning us to capitalize on ongoing expansion in e-commerce, and a nearby manufacturer that is equipped to extend throughout a wide portfolio of solutions, as a result of each on the net and offline channels,” Ram Krishnan, CEO of PepsiCo Better China, reported in a statement on Sunday.

“We also assume to leverage Be & Cheery’s innovation and shopper insights capabilities to travel innovation in other critical PepsiCo growth marketplaces.”

Haoxiangni, which is based in the eastern metropolis of Hangzhou, reported in a separate filing that it experienced determined to provide as it desired to concentration on the jujube business enterprise.

Launched in 2003, Be & Cheery is one of the greatest online snack corporations in China and claimed revenues of about 5 billion yuan ($711.seven million) in 2019, the providers reported.

The transaction is issue to a Haoxiangni shareholder vote, specific regulatory approvals and other customary disorders, they said.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh Modifying by Jacqueline Wong)