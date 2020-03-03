[perak-dap-chairman-denies-two-assemblymen-defecting]

Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming speaks to reporters throughout an function at SJK (C) Ave Maria in Ipoh September 12, 2019. — Photograph by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 3 — Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming denied rumours that two of his party’s assemblymen will defect to the new Perikatan Nasional (PN) bloc in Perak.

Nga explained this in reaction to a report by Malaysiakini, which quoted an unnamed condition govt committee chairman (exco) indicating that 3 assemblymen from Pakatan Harapan (PH) — two from DAP and a single from PKR — are predicted to bounce-ship.

“It did not occur,” Nga mentioned briefly when asked about the matter at the DAP headquarters right here past evening.

It was learnt that PH held a meeting at the DAP headquarters. Nonetheless, Nga did not expose the reason and content material of the meeting when requested.

Malaysiakini described that 3 assemblymen wanted to defect just after Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu explained that the Perak governing administration will stick to the federal authorities underneath the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin was appointed as the eighth prime minister on Sunday with the aid from Bersatu, previous PKR member Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s faction, PAS, Umno, PBRS, MCA and MIC as well as the Sarawak events.

According to the exco, all the excos have now cleared their desks in their respective offices just after understanding that the current PH governing administration did not maintain the the vast majority in Perak.

“We no longer have the greater part in Perak just after the announcement of the mentri besar. Bersatu’s selection to join the ‘backdoor’ governing administration in Perak has led to the development of a new authorities.

“We (PH Perak) forecast at least three much more assemblymen from PH will ‘jump’ to the new govt,” he explained to Malaysiakini.

The report also explained that Kuala Kurau assemblyman Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamhari denied leaving PKR to be a part of the PN bloc when contacted by the information portal.