[perak-exco-member-denies-quit-dap-to-be-part-of-new-coalition]

Perak govt councillor Paul Yong speaks to reporters at his office environment at the State Secretariat Setting up in Ipoh July 12, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 3 — A Perak Govt Council (Exco) member has denied rumours that he has stop DAP to be part of the new political coalition.

Housing, Regional Authorities, General public Transportation, Non-Islamic Affairs and New Village committee chairman Paul Yong Choo Kiong who is also Perak DAP treasurer, reported he was however a DAP member.

“I have hardly ever remaining the occasion. I’m still a DAP member. We have to focus on the long term of the present point out governing administration, not about me quitting the party, that is a petty situation,” he instructed reporters listed here nowadays.

Yong said he and other Exco associates have been nevertheless carrying out their duties as Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu had not nonetheless manufactured any announcement on the position of the current point out authorities. — Bernama