Perak Policeman Warms Hearts On Social Media After Rescuing Kitten Under Hood | Life

Inspector Syukri holds up the “Suprima” kitten, who was rescued after being found under the hood of his car. – Image via Facebook / @ PolisDirajaMalaysia

PETALING JAYA, January 23 – In some rather strange places, you can often find cats lounging or sleeping.

You won’t even notice they were there because their naps are almost always in a warm, dark, and hidden place – and offer them a safe and cozy place to catch Zs.

Well, a Perak policeman was lucky enough to discover that a little kitten was hiding under the safety and warmth of his hood on the way to work.

The cop’s story was shared in a post that was uploaded to the Royal Malaysia Police’s official Facebook page last night, describing the cop’s unexpected but happy encounter with the cute cat.

Inspector Mohd Syukri Abdul Talib was driving to work from his home in Bidor, Perak, yesterday morning, when he heard an unusual noise from the hood of his car.

Upon arrival at the police station in Ulu Kinta, Perak, Syukri, a senior police officer from the PGA (Northern Brigade General Operations Forces), was startled when he heard the sound of a meowing cat and got out of his car to find the cat.

After a brief inspection, Syukri found a small kitten in the front of his Proton Suprima and needed the help of his colleagues to get it out of the car safely.

“With the help of some other officers, the little kitten was successfully removed from the vehicle before it was given something to eat and a comfortable place to stay,” the post said.

“Thank you, Mr. Mohd Syukri and friends, for saving the kitten in need. Hopefully the little sweetie will be healthy and strong! “

Since then, the post has won over 3,000 likes on social media with over 100 shares, as many social media users congratulated Syukri and joked that the kitten was secretly trying to join the police force.

Social media users joked that the kitten was trying to infiltrate the police station. – Screengrab via Facebook / @ PolisDirajaMalaysia

“The kitten only dreamed of becoming a policeman, so it decided to hide in a policeman’s car!” Wrote one user.

While other users valued the kitten’s cuteness more, some social media users also explained why cats were hiding in cars and why this is actually a fairly common occurrence.

“Many cats love getting into cars from below. They love car engines, especially now when it is rainy season because it is nice and warm and they like to sleep there, ”the user wrote.

Syukri was touched by the warm and entertaining responses from social media users and shared an update of the kitten in the comments section, as well as what they decided to name it.

Syukri said that “Suprima” the kitten is now safe and is living with another of its officers. – Screengrab via Facebook / @ PolisDirajaMalaysia

“Thank you all. The kitten was named “Suprima” after my car. Suprima is now being looked after by one of the officers here in the Northern Brigade, ”said Syukri.

“Initially I wanted her to take care of it temporarily before giving it back to her mother. But to ensure the safety of the kitten, I thought it best to keep it instead so it has a safe environment. “

He added that despite some users’ request to keep the kitten himself, he is currently unable to take care of it, but would still do anything to help him if he could.

Syukri said, “I can’t give my full commitment to the kitten, but I will still do what I can.”