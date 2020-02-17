[perak-to-conduct-review-of-limestone-hills-and-caves-right-after-gua-mat-surat-vandalised]

Perak Tourism, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Tan Kar Hing talking to the press at the SJKC Phui Ying in Simpang Pulai, Ipoh February 17, 2020. — Pics by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Feb 17 — The Perak government will conduct an in-depth study of the state’s limestone hills and caves to preserve their heritage, heritage, archaeology and geological values.

This came right after Gua Mat Surat — just one of the oldest limestone caves below and which functions large stalagmites and stalactites as very well as aboriginal drawings — was vandalised with graffiti and turned into illegal worship internet site.

State Tourism, Arts and Lifestyle Committee chairman Tan Kar Hing claimed that the condition authorities now accepted the research in basic principle.

“We have been educated that there are at minimum 35 limestone hills and caves around Kinta district by itself. We also have a couple in Manjung and Pengkalan Hulu districts.

“At the minute, there is no distinctive or distinct coverage to reserve the limestone hills and caves in the state. Even if the hills or caves has been reserved, it is only less than a normal plan.

“So we required to study whether or not we can in fact enable the public to use the caves and hills or not. But, of training course they have to follow with specialized policies, which focuses on safety, geological and a couple other elements,” he explained to a push convention at the SJKC Phui Ying in Simpang Pulai below.

He mentioned a committee, which will be fashioned for the analyze, will also determine unexplored hills and caves in the condition.

On February 11, Kepayang assemblyman Dr Ko Chung Sen warned that the Gua Mat Surat’s normal magnificence and historical benefit was at hazard from trespassers.

Alerted by citizens from a village close by and invited to pay a visit to the web-site by a group of volunteers from the Ventrex Outside Recreation all through their conservation and cleansing programme, the lawmaker discovered graffiti and detritus at the location.

Dr Ko mentioned 11 idols of Chinese deities were positioned at many places inside Gua Mat Surat and pressured that these have been all set up illegally.

Now, Tan reported he is waiting around for the report from the Perak Condition Park Corporation, whose officers visited the Gua Mat Surat, and will choose the important action primarily based on the report.

Tan also spelled out that it is complicated to safe the perimeter of the limestone hills and caves in the district as jurisdiction varied by locale.

“Therefore, we require to standardise and set it on a suitable arrangement to regulate the entry,” he stated.