Perak’s GBS industry secured RM 155 million investment and 160 jobs for locals in January 2020, according to MB | Malaysia

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to reporters after he started selling the Rumah Perakku housing project in Gopeng on January 13, 2020. – Photo by Farhan Najib

IPOH, February 3 – Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu of Perak Mentri Besar Datuk accused the opposition of committing to the polemic against the Global Business Services (GBS) industry to earn political miles.

He said such measures could adversely affect investment in the state and job opportunities for local graduates.

“The GBS industry was founded here by the state government in cooperation with the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority and, through private investments and high investments, has a significant impact on the economy of Perak and its people as well as on the Northern Corridor (NCER). Value jobs.

“It is said to make Ipoh the newest GBS destination after Cyberjaya, George Town and Iskandar Malaysia (Johor),” he said here in a statement.

He dismissed an opposition partner’s claim that GBS companies were not working, pointing out that Puncak Tegap Sdn Bhd operated here at the Perak Land and Mines Office and had an office in Greentown to help residents in Perak and other states train and familiarize with them. “E-Tanah” app.

“By January 2020, investments of RM 115 million had been secured and 160 locals had provided jobs. Another 140 jobs are expected to be filled by the end of this year,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal said another company, Revoluteq Sdn Bhd, based in Medan Bistari, would attend a carnival organized by the Ministry of Education on February 11th at Ungku Omar Polytechnic here.

The company planned to employ eleven and finally 34 additional employees in the first quarter of the year.

He said two other GBS companies, DigitalQ Solutions Sdn Bhd and Teccsa Sdn Bhd, based at AEON Falim, had also hired local graduates with the plan to hire more people each year.

“Last year, five GBS companies signed a letter of intent to commit to invest RM 486 million and create 1,500 jobs in five years,” he added. – Bernama