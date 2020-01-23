Perdita, the “worst cat in the world”, is up for adoption in an incredibly blunt job before animal rescue

If the internet has proven anything, the world loves a grumpy cat.

Perdita, a four-year-old shorthair housewife, was rescued by Mitchell County Animal Rescue in North Carolina on New Year’s Eve. It was abandoned after its original owner died. Now she needs a home.

The shelter is so desperate to find Perdita a family to give away for free, and the ad is as direct as it gets.

The shelter wrote in a funny post: “Meet Perdita, not for the faint of heart. LIKES: Staring into your soul until you feel like you’re never happy again; the song Cat Scratch Fever, the film Pet Cemetery (Church is her hero), Jump Scares (her specialty), which lurks in dark corners, is the queen of her residence and deceives the shelter staff that she is sick (veterinarian agrees … she is just) an idiot)

But their dislikes really make them unique. The post goes on to say that she is not a fan of; the color pink, kittens, dogs, children, the Dixie Chicks, Disney films, Christmas and last but not least … HUGS.

They close the advertisement with the words: “She is single and ready to deal with a socially awkward person who understands personal space. FREE ACCEPTANCE. ”

When the shelter accepted her for the first time, she was as sweet as a cake … but that soon changed, the shelter manager Brittany Taylor told ABC News.

“The next day she was a grumble,” said Taylor.

“We thought something hurt her, but it turns out she’s just an idiot.”

It’s an incredibly blunt post from the animal rescue organization. (Facebook)

“She pretends to want you to stroke her and love her.

“As soon as you pick her up, she starts to growl. It will hit you. It is just absolutely terrible. “

But it’s all a pet that makes you happy, said Taylor.

“It definitely makes you laugh,” she said.

“She wants you for a minute and she’s over it for a minute.”