Perez Hilton weighs in with Lady Gaga on Fallout

Perez Hilton spoke in yesterday’s episode of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! With Lady Gaga about his much noticed fallout.

Hilton, real name Mario Armanda Lavandeira Jr., admitted that he felt “cheated” by the pop star.

The conversation sparked when Erin Barnett and Charlotte Crosby asked Hilton about the worst feud he was involved in.

“I was in a lot. The worst thing with Lady Gaga was pretty bad,” he said.

Lady Gaga and Perez Hilton arrive at the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater in Irvine, California on May 9, 2009 at the Wango Tango 2009 at 102.7 KIIS-FM. (Getty)

“Everyone here has been famous to some degree, but – and this is not an insult – not a single person in this camp has celebrity like Lady Gaga has done,” said Hilton.

“Well, if you have that kind of fame, your whole life, your perception of how people treat you, gets mixed up.”

The American gossip guru, who was best friends with Gaga in the early 2000s, revealed that he now sees the situation differently.

“Now I look back and she’s been through a lot and she’s no longer with the people at the beginning of her career who helped and part of the team. It’s the way it is. You live and learn,” he said.

Lady Gaga and Perez Hilton are attending a party that Lady Gaga is hosting at Ultra on June 19, 2009 in Toronto, Canada. (Getty)

“We had a lot of good times, but I don’t sit around and miss her, no. Gaga never reached me. I apologized to her, although I don’t think I was wrong.”

The columnist added, “I was hurt and cheated and stabbed in the back, but it was never my intention to hurt her.”

The couple’s feud occurred in 2011 when Lady Gaga agreed to shoot a cooking segment in Australia and be interviewed by Hilton.

In 2013, Gaga gave her side of the story in an interview on the Howard Stern Show.

“He started asking really awful questions and he was very negative about Born This Way and we had been drinking a lot,” she said at the time.

Lady Gaga and Perez Hilton pose behind the scenes at the 2009 American Music Awards. (Getty)

“He was supposed to be my friend and I felt cheated so I started crying. And then my (other) friend had to come in and pull the camera out, they wouldn’t turn the cameras off.”

She added, “He apologized, but I felt like it was like, ‘But I’m Perez Hilton, so I can treat you like this.’ I looked at him and said, “Just because you are who you are does not mean that our friendship means nothing when the cameras turn on. Now I see who you really are. “And after that I was done.”

Her feud continued to grow, and both parties were frequently on Twitter.

In 2013, Gaga accused the prominent columnist of chasing her and wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted: “STAY AWAY FROM MY FAMILY + YOU ARE SICK TO RENT AN APARTMENT IN MY BUILDING TO STALK ME. LEAVE ME ALONE.”

It seems there is no chance of reconciliation between these former best friends.

