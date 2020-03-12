Perfect acting is a high point for the series

Photo: Raymond Liu (FX) TV Review All our TV reviews are in one place.

In this third episode of Devils, the show’s focus is on the plot: specifically Lily Chan. But first let’s talk about the Devs department. Now that we know what the technology is doing – projecting backwards over time – the results are beginning to become clearer. What opportunities does this technology offer?

We see an invalid application immediately due to a wound. Stewart and Lyndon, Marilyn Monroe, and Arthur Miller follow a projection that is behind them, and Katie doesn’t like it when it comes to them. The results of this technique are incredible and somewhat scary. Confidentiality is a big deal, and it’s nice to know that people, whether they’re dead or alive, are doing something respectable (at least as much as they can). The question here is, what happens when this technology is outside the control of the Forest and Katie?

Also, about the first rule Katie mentioned – are they just looking forward, not looking back? The effect here is that technology can look to the future: Only the Devs are the keepers of the forest. What if Stewart violates this rule?

Forest’s meeting with Senator Lane (played by stunning Janet Mock) reinforces this new revelation. The government is clearly showing what Amaya is doing, especially in the super-secret division. The forest is a bit hedged, not wanting to disclose how much his company is, and finally reveals that his work in Devs covers a “forecasting algorithm”.

Laine is clearly interested – after all, there is much appeal to an algorithm that can accurately predict the sequence of events. It also confirms that predicting the future is the ultimate goal. What happens when the forest has to testify before Congress about this technology? What will they do if the government really ignores what they are doing and how far they can go to Amaya?

The other main story of the episode is about Lily’s return to work for the first time since Sergei’s suicide. His team said he was surprised to see him. His behavior is not straightforward, and his manager is deeply concerned about Lily’s assassination-esque statements. Jen revealed that Lily was diagnosed with schizophrenia and was previously hospitalized.

Lily has been a bit empty for the season so far, but I really felt that she had come to herself in this third episode. I was worried until the first half – she was so passive, so naive and so convincing that I wasn’t sure how to make a whole series. “Maybe it’s a fodder and a switch,” I thought, and I started to think about the other characters in Devs, wondering if they were going to bring the story forward.

The character of a mentally ill person has no problem – we need more positive portrayals on TV. However, as far as I know Lily is telling the truth, she has come across as unbelievable and still not convinced that her character will suffer. How did she know what happened if Lily couldn’t even convince her best friend Jen that she was over something?

Yes, you haven’t seen the episode (why don’t you read it?) It turned out that I played with Lily in Kenton. I thought he wanted me to think. Sonoya Mizunon’s was an incredible move as it took the floor to achieve this performance and was completely convincing. I was so excited to see Lily moving forward, to see it, to be extremely emotional and to be emotionally involved in the place.

Lily had to talk to her friend Jen (Linnea Berthelsen) some time ago, and set up a daytime routine at the Kenton office. When Lily stepped outside and climbed to the board at the edge of her window, she knew Kenton was watching, which gave Jen time to steal images that she had committed suicide.

Once she is in her hands, Lily comes to terms with Jamie who once again wants to help. It was a good call to show her: Jamie slowed down the images and determined that the fire was a visual effect. Although Lily knew that Sergei was dead, it was the people in Amaya who killed her. This was confirmed by the latest footage of the episode when five people (including Kenton and Forest) saw their bodies burned and burned.

The question is what does Lily do with this information? Kenton has no doubts about him, that is, he can return to work for more research. Now, on both Jen and Jamie’s side. I can’t wait where the snow will take us.

Critical observations

During the opening scene, I thought, “OK, we’re gonna get it, you can look at the past, you can move on together.” I understand that it is an art, but it was too long.

Stuart’s history is a matter of great disrespect for the privacy of people by chance, and it is an excellent showcase of how much this technology can do.

What rules did Katie break? Stuart’s advice to all people about breaking the rules is rich, but there is more to Katie’s story than we know.

Talking to Kenton, who thought Sergei was murdered by a Russian worker, was a pleasant affair in Lily’s part.

The forest’s statement that Lily won’t be hurt was a big deal – but will Kenton follow it?

The light on the giant Amaya statue at the end of the episode is visually stunning and horrible (THIS STATUE YREEPY Y’ALL).

