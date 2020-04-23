Perfect character Helena from ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’

I’m a tiny subset of Shakespeare fans who, despite all the other hurdles, we know we’ll never be able to play our favorite characters in the flesh, basically in the context of these characters. Let me explain: With the dream of Midsummer Night, I can never be Helena because I’m young.

There is a line literally describing Hermia where she is called “short acronym” because she means short, and Helena is “maypole” because she is tall and thin. So alas I will never be Helena, but that doesn’t mean I have to stop loving her because I can’t play her in the production. That being said, Helena has a beauty that I think often goes beyond building her up as a more comedic character.

In the range of Midsummer Night’s Dreams, Helena and Hermia are women who are in love with their own men. Hermia falls in love with Lisander, but Demetrius, who is in love with Helena, is also in love with Hermia. Everyone really wants to fall in love with this little girl (when can I actually get Hermia, though?), But it’s painful for Helena to see. He constantly pulls Demetrius and he uses his emotions to his advantage.

Of course, they finally came together, but the reason I love Helena is that in the middle of this “light-hearted” drama, she’s a tragic character who just wants to take her love seriously and has some magic tricks for either of them. Even his life began to be.

I think part of why I love Helena so much is that a professor at my college remembers describing her as a “dopey” character. Why? Because she had a crush on a man. And he is not the only one with this opinion! Often, he is a character who is often diminished by feelings for Demetrius, and I sincerely hate that interpretation.

So often, we admire men for working for the woman they want, but instead of Helena, a strong character who feels sorry for someone, Demetrius tries her best to love her, then suddenly she looks frustrated and heartbroken. . To see how much each of us likes romantic comedy and how to think about it, when a man pinches for a woman he holds the heart as this great romantic.

Now, apply the same philosophy to Helena. She’s just a woman in love, and I love her and her ability to hold on, stand up for herself, and refuse to be tortured by Demetrius, even if it finally takes magic to speak her mind against what she’s doing to him

Helena may be a character that many have brushed off, but to me she is one of the best characters in Shakespeare’s Canon and I love her.

(Image: Twentieth Century Fox)

Want more stories like this? Subscribe and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits, but is not limited to, personal insults WhoeverHate Speech and Trolling –

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

. (Tags to translate) Midsummer Night.