[Perfect get started by two Malaysian pairs at Spain Masters Badminton Event]

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Two national men’s doubles pairs obtained off to a traveling start by advancing into the 2nd round of Spain Masters Badminton Match in Barcelona, Spain yesterday.

Countrywide prime-rated pair, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik only took 16 minutes to defeat the host pair, Oriol Altimira and Jofre Comella profitable 21-eight and 21-four in the opening spherical match of the tournament at Vall d’Hebron Olympic Sports Centre, in accordance to Badminton Earth Federation (BWF) in their site www.bwfbadminton.com.

Their teammate, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani also manufactured it through to the future spherical by defeating Mads Pieler Kolding and Carsten Mogensen of Denmark21-14 and 21-19 in a further first round match.

The BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament, offers a full prize money of US$170,000 (RM706,199). — Bernama