[perfect:-olivia-wilde-to-direct-biopic-on-olympic-gold-medalist-kerri-strug]

Fantastic: Olivia Wilde to direct biopic about Olympic gold medalist Kerri Strug

Coming off from the critically-acclaimed success of Booksmart, Olivia Wilde has formally set her subsequent directing undertaking in the sort of a new biographical drama film titled Excellent which revolves around legendary gymnast Kerri Strug’s triumphant victory at the 1996 Olympics. The film will be penned by Ronnie Sandahl, who is no stranger to the sports drama style as his most new producing credits was the 2017 biopic Borg vs. McEnroe which starred Shia LaBeouf.

“This is a movie about what true energy seems to be like,” Wilde explained in a statement (by using Deadline). “It is an excruciatingly lovely underdog tale that will thrust the viewers into the coronary heart of Kerri Strug with unblinking, uncooked honesty. It is an epic sports activities motion picture that will deliver on all the want-fulfilment that helps make individuals movies so thrilling to enjoy. At the identical time, it is unlike any sports activities film you have viewed prior to.”

Based mostly on Strug and John P. Lopez’s book Landing On My Ft, A Diary Of Dreams, the movie will convey to the legitimate story of Kerri Strug’s inspiring Olympic journey. In 1996, she was part of the U.S. women’s gymnastic group who was famously referred to as the Spectacular Seven. During the closing rotation versus the Russian group, Strug bravely completed the final vault regardless of getting a poorly injured ankle because of to a negative slide from her first endeavor. Mainly because of her perseverance and determination, Strug experienced attained Workforce USA’s very first gold medal and was hailed as a Nationwide Sporting activities hero.

Excellent will be government manufactured by Wilde, Deepak Nayer, Marisa Clifford and Sandahl with Riverstone Pictures’ Nik Bower and Pulse Films’ Thomas Benski serving as producer. Jeremy Baxter and Moss Barclay will also deliver the film when FilmNation will take care of the global profits.

Curiously enough, Wilde most not too long ago starred in Clint Eastwood’s biopic drama Richard Jewell which informed the tale of a protection guard who saved hundreds of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics. Wilde is also set to direct and star in New Line Cinema’s period thriller movie Really do not Fret Darling.

