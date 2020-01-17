Perfect Pride has a matinee on Monday

The Boston Pride wrote history last week with their 18th consecutive win and broke their previous record of 17 consecutive wins to start a season with an 18-0-0 start.

This week they play a rare Monday game in matinee action against the Riveters, their first home game since November 30.

The Pride’s matchups with the Riveters have been on the map everywhere this season; they struggled to win in the season opener and have had tight competitions since then, but also handed out 8-3 and 7-2 thrashings.

Before falling to the whale last week and giving Connecticut the first win of the season, the Riveters had won three of their last four games, including a Buffalo sweep in the final weekend of 2019.

Metropolitan has tested the Pride as much as any team this season, but when you return to Warrior Ice Arena a road-tired Pride team can ignite its biggest test of the season – the long road section – with flying colors.

The Pride returns home with the best goal differential in the league at plus-63, and the league’s leading scorer (Jillian Dempsey, 30 points) and assists (Christina Pitigna, 17) leader, while McKenna Brand is second in the league with 14 goals, one behind Taylor Accursi of Buffalo.

Mary Parker is still day to day and Alyssa Wohlfieler is week to week. Jordan Juron is expected to center a line of Marisa Rapsa and Emily Fluke with her team in her third week.

The rest of the setup is expected to be intact.

Rivalry Series roster announced

The second leg of the Rivalry Series of the United States and Canada begins in February in Victoria, British Columbia, Vancouver; and Anaheim, and the United States announced their selection on Friday.

Unlike the first games in Hartford and Halifax, this view will be composed of mainly older players and Olympians.

Katie Burt, born from Lynn and Boston College, returns to the American selection as one of their goalkeepers after not playing the first leg of the tour. Olympian Brianna Decker also returns – she no longer plays internationally since the World Cup last April – with an injury that has sidelined her since much of last season.

The NCAA season is in full swing again, so it is not surprising that some of the new faces that played in December and earlier international games are not going west. That includes Boston University Center Jesse Compher and Northeast goalkeeper Aerin Frankel, which gives Burt room to return.

All games are broadcast live on NHL Network, from 3 February.

Weber drawing

Former Pride center Janine Weber signed for the remainder of the season with the Connecticut Whale earlier this week. Weber started her career with the Riveters and spent a season in Boston, but didn’t play at the start of this season.

The 28-year-old had only seven points in 13 games in 2017-18 with the Pride and then played in Austria, but had not played pro hockey since then. In 2016-17, her second year with the Riveters, Weber placed 22 points in 17 games.