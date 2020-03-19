Perform will have to go on: Tampa Bay development crews proceed tasks amid coronavirus crisis

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s been no let-up in the operate on H2o Road Tampa as the big venture to transform the metropolis proceeds amid the coronavirus disaster.

Along the Selmon Expressway in South Tampa, the similar goes: The operate have to go on.

“Stay six toes. Basically get safeguards. Individuals get in touch with for something, attempt to get all over. Hold your arms clean up. Test to guard by yourself as a great deal as doable,” reported a building worker in Tampa, who did not want to give his name, fearing his employer may possibly get upset.

The person discussed his business is using the necessary methods to continue to keep employees protected.

Other personnel informed 8 On Your Aspect they are working with hand sanitizer and being requested to preserve six toes from each and every other.

“It’s inescapable. If it’s gonna materialize, it is gonna happen. But just take safeguards,” the unidentified worker mentioned.

8 On Your Facet arrived at out to a Florida Office of Transportation spokeswoman who despatched the next statement:

FDOT is actively operating with market companions and earning sure all safeguards are taken on do the job websites to lower the distribute of the virus. With the closures of a lot of of enterprises and the in general shift to teleworking, FDOT is now assessing to see if there are decreases in website traffic on highways. To that finish, if decreases are realized, building groups may perhaps revise lane closures and night-time functions to optimize the chance to finish initiatives previously than predicted.

Tampa residents hope the do the job proceeds.

“We just can’t cease the economy from increasing. We just acquire the virus significantly, be careful about it. But we cannot cease the development of Tampa, what’s taking place suitable now. Seem at all the construction likely on, the staff,” mentioned Brian Lesandro.

