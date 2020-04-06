Performing Navy Sec Blasts Crozier

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly reportedly continued railing in opposition to the captain he fired following the captain lifted issues about the distribute of COVID-19 on his ship.

In a transcript of remarks produced to the USS Theodore Roosevelt crew and received by CNN Monday, Modly reported that former Capt. Brett Crozier was either “too naive or too stupid” to be in command and accused him of purposefully leaking the memo he sent to Navy bigger-ups about the dire COVID-19 infection price on his ship.

“If he did not think, in my belief, that this details was not likely to get out to the general public, in this working day and info age that we reside in, then he was either A, far too naïve or too stupid to be a commanding officer of a ship like this,” Modly said, in accordance to CNN. “The choice is that he did this on intent.”

In accordance to CNN, Modly also accused Crozier of committing a “betrayal.”

“And I can notify you a single other point: because he did that he place it in the public’s forum and it is now a major controversy in Washington, DC,” Modly stated, in accordance to CNN.

The New York Situations claimed Sunday that Crozier examined positive for COVID-19.

Before Sunday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper came to Modly’s defense by telling CNN that he supports his “very challenging decision” to fire Crozier.

TPM attained out to the Office of Defense for remark. We will update this put up if we hear again.

Listen to Modly’s remarks attained by Activity and Reason down below:

