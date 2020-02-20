[performs-minister:-govt-believed-to-conserve-rm2.86b-on-sarawak-pan-borneo-highway-challenge]

Contractors carry out building get the job done on the Pan Borneo Freeway in Membakut January 7, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — The amount of estimated saving for the Pan Borneo Highway (PBH) Sarawak challenge dependent on the general distinction in improvement expense between the Venture Delivery Associate (PDP) design and standard methods is RM2.865 billion.

However, the closing quantity of saving will only be realised right after a full analysis is carried out in the long term, Operates Minister Baru Bian mentioned.

The estimated saving took into account the development expense of RM21.857 billion which include development expenses based on the PDP model.

“Through the standard method which is the new solution of the venture, the general development charge of the job is RM18.992 billion, getting into account the PDP’s charges until eventually the finish of the PDP (contract) on February 20, 2020,” he stated in Kuching, Sarawak right now.

With the abolition of further PDP fees payment for both of those the PBH Sarawak and PBH Sabah jobs, the believed savings is RM1.two billion (PDP price for PBH Sabah of RM0.640 billion and PBH Sarawak charge of RM0.559 billion ).

The Sarawak’s portion of PBH handles 11 deals totalling 786.41 km which commenced in Oct 2015.

A work deal, WPC01 (Teluk Melano to Semantan for 33 km) was accomplished on routine on Jan 6, 2019, he claimed.

PBH Sarawak is component of the Trans Borneo Highway, which will connection with the 786.41 km Pan Borneo Freeway in Sabah, the 425 km Jalan Sarawak-Sabah Connection Street (SSLR) and a 40 km highway from Kalabakan to Serundong in Sabah.

The freeway will also be connected to Simanggaris in Kalimantan (Indonesia) by the three,901 km Trans-Kalimantan Highway South which would finally encompass the total of Borneo, connecting nearly each coastal city in Malaysia (Sabah and Sarawak), Indonesia and Brunei. — Bernama