[period-2-has-crowned-its-winner]

The biggest night of “The us has expertise: The Champions “is at last right here. On Monday, February 17, time two of the NBC program would crown its winner among the the final acts, which includes V. Unbeatable, Duo Transcend, Angelina Jordan, The Silhouettes, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Marcelito Pomoy, Sandou Trio Russian Bar, Alexa Lauenburger, Hans and Boogie Storm.

Right after KISS The night commenced with a presentation of “Rock and Roll All Evening”, V. Unbeatable returned to the phase to present his final general performance. That night, they joined forces with Travis Barker who played the drums at the rear of them.

They had been followed by Angelina, Tyler with the artist of sand and alum “AGT”. Kseniya, who took the stage for a dazzling effectiveness. Later, The Silhouttes and the finalist of the season five of “AGT”, Lindsey Stirling, joined to give an emotional functionality.

The evening also noticed the winner of season 1 of “AGT: The Champions” Shin Lim returning for the 2nd time. He merged his techniques with the former scholar of “AGT” Colin Cloud for an epic stage effectiveness. The winner of the “AGT” year 14, Kodi Lee, serenades every person with a beautiful interpretation of “Indication of the Situations” by Harry Types.

Now it was time for the final results. Duo Transcend, V. Unbeatable, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Marcelito Pomoy and Sandou Trio Russian Bar were being named the leading 5 acts. Fifth spot was Sandou Trio Russian Bar with Marcelito Pomoy in fourth position. Tyler was later announced as the 3rd position winner.

He remaining Duo Transcend and V. Unbeatable. Eventually, V. Unbeateable was named as the winner of the present season 2 of “AGT: The Champions”.

“Thank you very substantially. This implies the earth to us,” said the chief of V. Unbeatable.