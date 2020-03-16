Period 3 of FX’s ‘Atlanta’ Postponed Because of to Coronavirus

Atlanta (2016)Photo: Forex

Teddy Perkins—code identify COVID-19—is now holding Year 3 of Atlanta hostage.

In accordance to Deadline, production for FX’s Atlanta has been positioned on hold for at minimum two weeks, adhering to the federal declaration of a nationwide crisis due to COVID-19, the ailment brought about the coronavirus.

Other Fx reveals that have halted production as federal and area governments endeavor to minimize the virus’ arrive at incorporate Snowfall, Fargo and Y: The Final Gentleman.

For individuals of us participating in social distancing (which is hopefully every person at the time of this blog’s publishing), Atlanta was likely a fantastic choice to revisit as we awaited its inescapable launch in 2021. Talking of which, if there’s any show that would undoubtedly refer to the coronavirus as “The Rona” on broadcast tv, it would be Atlanta (or Black-ish).

In correct comedic sort, author/producer Stephen Glover took to Twitter soon right after the announcement to incorporate a bit of levity to the circumstance noting, “Y’all ain’t ever acquiring Season 3 of Atlanta.”

Atlanta was originally scheduled to return with a back-to-again, double-characteristic of seasons, commencing with Time 3 (dubbed “Part 1”) in January 2021 and a quick abide by-up of Period 4 (dubbed “Part 2”) in Tumble 2021.

Like several industries, the tv market has felt a important affect from the coronavirus, as it continues to spread. Deadline is now keeping an ongoing listing of tv shows that have halted or delayed creation thanks to coronavirus concerns.