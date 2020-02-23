Period to ignore rolls on as Northwestern gets rolled by Minnesota

EVANSTON, Sick. (AP) — Mentor Richard Pitino is sharing a information about his team — the Minnesota Gophers are nevertheless alive.

Daniel Oturu had 22 factors and 12 rebounds and Minnesota conquer Northwestern 83-57 on Sunday.

Marcus Carr extra 18 points and Gabe Kalscheur and Payton Willis experienced 14 apiece for the Gophers (13-13, seven-9), who snapped a a few-recreation shedding streak.

“The season’s not in excess of. It’s been pronounced in excess of for some motive, but it’s not around,” Pitino stated. “The magnificence of our league is you bought good wins appropriate in entrance of you — possibilities, I must say.”

Pete Nance led past-put Northwestern (six-20, one-15) with 11 points. Ryan Young included 10 details for the Wildcats, who have lost 11 straight.

Oturu, one of the prime massive men in the Huge 10, blocked three photographs and shot three for five from 3-level array in addition to his 15th double-double this year.

The six-foot-10 sophomore entered Sunday as the 2nd-leading scorer in the league with 19.6 points per sport and the prime rebounder with 11.4 per video game.

Oturu’s just one-handed dunk gave the Gophers a 55-34 lead with 13: 21 remaining. His career-superior third three-pointer prolonged the margin to 61-38.

“I was just large open up so I just stored taking pictures,” Oturu mentioned about his 3s.

Willis’ three gave Minnesota its most significant direct at 78-49.

The Gophers halted their offensive woes, capturing 48.four% from the discipline and manufactured 14 of 30 from beyond the arc. Minnesota entered Sunday shooting 41.5% overall and 31.three% from 3-place assortment.

“I didn’t do nearly anything distinctive, stayed the course,” Pitino stated. “This is a league where by everybody is pronounced useless at some issue and every person wants to blow all the things up at some place, all people. It does not issue who you are, nobody’s immune to it.”

Northwestern went 38.seven% from the area and 16.7% on 3s and was outrebounded 48-29.

“I’m unquestionably unhappy in how we performed,” mentioned Northwestern coach Chris Collins, whose workforce is the youngest in the Massive 10. “Our workers get entire accountability for it. I have to do a far better occupation of getting our men prepared. It is that level of the season where you want to be ready to participate in and contend at a substantial level and you’re not heading to be able to be aggressive if you give up 83 points.”

The Gophers finished the first 50 percent on a 7- operate for a 44-28 direct. Oturu experienced 13 factors on 5-of-6 taking pictures and 8 rebounds. Northwestern didn’t rating for the closing 2: 42 prior to halftime.

“Ball goes in the basket — it is a whole lot simpler for all people and then assurance builds,” Pitino mentioned. “We have a youthful crew. No person likes to listen to it, but we do. So when they see that ball go in, I feel we’re really very good.”

Minnesota also beat the Wildcats 77-68 at property on Jan. five when Northwestern experienced just 7 scholarship gamers available thanks to personal injury.

Significant Picture

Minnesota: The Gophers’ hopes of reaching the NCAA Tournament continue being dim following losing three of their past four. They’re just 2-8 on the highway.

Northwestern: The Wildcats are headed for their second consecutive last-area finish in the Massive Ten. They have not gained given that Jan. 11 versus Nebraska.

HE Claimed IT

Oturu echoed Pitino’s concept that the .500-Gophers could finish the typical time solid.

“We gotta appear into each individual match with a mentality of we’re taking part in for a little something,” Oturu reported. “The season’s not above.”

Harm UPDATE

Isaiah Ihnen missed the sport for Minnesota following injuring his wrist Saturday in observe.

UP Next

Minnesota hosts No. 7 Maryland on Wednesday.

Northwestern hosts Illinois on Thursday.