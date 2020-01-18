Permaisuri Agong visits Putrajaya Poetry Recitation Night | Malaysia

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah (center) poses with the winners of the Putrajaya poetry competition 2019 in Putrajaya on January 18, 2020. – Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, January 18 – Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, attended the Putrajaya Poetry Recitation Night in the Cempaka Sari Auditorium of the Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) Complex today.

Her Majesty was appointed by Federal Minister Khalid Abd Samad, PPJ President Datuk Dr. Aminuddin Hassim and Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP), Director General Datuk Abang Sallehuddin Abg Shokeran, accompanied.

Tunku Azizah, who arrived around 8:45 p.m., watched the performances of the five national award winners Dr. Siti Zainon Ismail, Datuk Dr. Zurinah Hassan, Datuk Dr. Ahmad Khamal Abdullah (Kemala), Prof. Dr. Ridhwan and a special performance by Datuk M. Nasir.

Her Majesty had previously published a book of poems entitled Putrajaya Karya Pascamerdeka, which contained 25 poems on the subject of Putrajaya from the Putrajaya poetry competition 2019 last October.

The book also wrote works by national award winners, including Datuk Seri A. Samad Said, Muhammad and Anwar.

Tunku Azizah also presented prizes to the winner of the Putrajaya Poetry Writing Competition 2019, Muhamad Syazwi Sholihin, the second-place Muhammad Azri Store Pipe and the third-place winner Rohana Karno.

In the meantime, Khalid said in his speech that the Putrajaya Poetry Recitation Night was the curtain up for the Putrajaya Silver Jubilee celebrations.

“The Malaysians, especially the people of Putrajaya, are looking forward to this significant festival as Putrajaya is a symbol of the country’s successful urban planning and development,” he said. – Bernama