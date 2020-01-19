Permaisuri Zarith Sofiah Opera House, a beacon of art and culture Malaysia

File image from Permaisuri by Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah. – Courtesy of the Royal Press Office

JOHOR BARU, January 19 – Permaisuri Zarith Sofiah, the officially opened opera house today, is the city’s new attraction, which is primarily aimed at art and culture lovers.

The theater was designed with a unique architecture inspired by the diamond shape. It is marked as the “jewel of the south” and has an area of ​​100,000 square meters and can accommodate more than 500 people.

The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, directed the theater tonight.

The Permaisuri by Johor, Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah, Tunku Temenggong by Johor, Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim; Tunku Panglima by Johor, Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim and Tunku Putera by Johor, Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim also participated in the event.

Her Majesties were appointed by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr. Sahruddin Jamal, State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani and members of the State Council accompanied.

Here, next to the R & F Mall, the construction of the theater was completed last year. – Bernama