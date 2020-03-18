Permanently low share raises new song “Getaway Green”

Constantly low shared a new song “Getaway Green” – you can listen to it below.

Taken from the new album “Wake Up Sunshine”, which is due for release on April 3, his first debut at the Slam Dunk Festival in 2019.

The song is accompanied by a video reel, shot in the recent performance of the group in Boston, New York, Baltimore, London and Leeds.

You can listen to the new song here:

(Sticking) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ol3KWqyyr-A (/ embed)

Speaking about his new album recently, frontman Alex Gaskart said: “We are back where we started was a long time, as we did yesterday entry under one roof This was the central theme…

“We are a group for 17 years. All brought something to the table. A lot of what you hear one of those magical moments together.”

Guitarist Jack Barakat added: “I think we have achieved something special by connecting four heads together, we were able to make a classic album.” All Time Low “.”

Announced the return of the supporters in January this year, the group said: “Enter your favorite catastrophe,” All the time, “We made the move for a moment – made some growth, did some soul searching, healed … Now we’re back and again ready to be yours. our battle scars are worn with pride, and our hair look better than ever. (best if you just agree).

“We missed you so much and we are very pleased that there will be more,” – continues the message. “I think that we too long to keep secrets from you … It was hard to truly keep your mouth.”

They continued: “This song and dance, which we have done a thousand times before, but this one feels very good.” In addition, he never danced twice. I hope you have dug out this new song as much as we … In the end, all for you. “