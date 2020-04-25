Permit homes be mandir, masjid & gurdwara until Covid-19 is contained, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visits a ration shop in the course of the lockdown in Kolkata on 17 April 2020 | PTI

Kolkata: Hitting the town streets for the fourth consecutive working day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday reviewed the lockdown situation at two south Kolkata localities and urged residents to stay at dwelling.

She also reported that it was heartening that additional than 100 men and women have recovered from COVID-19 in Bengal.

Banerjee, for the duration of the recce in her white SUV, questioned absolutely everyone to supply prayers and conduct religious rituals at house, until the viral disorder is contained.

Before in the working day, she experienced greeted persons on the start of holy thirty day period of Ramadan, and urged every person to retain peace and communal harmony.

“Let the home be mandir, gurdwara, masjid and church for all of us till we acquire the fight versus corona,” the CM said via loudhailers from within her SUV, as citizens of Jadavpur 8-B bus stand place and Prince Anwar Shah Street gathered at windows, balconies and terraces on hearing the acquainted voice.

Lamenting that Bengalis could not usher in the ‘Nabobarsha’ (New Year) on April 14 with regular fervour owing to the shutdown, she reported that the circumstance so demanded that people today celebrate the working day from the security of their households.

The CM urged anyone to preserve hygiene and abide by the lockdown norms.

