[Permit rakyat to communicate their intellect amid backdoor governing administration disaster — Bersih two. Steering Committee]

MARCH 3 — The Coalition for Cleanse and Reasonable Elections (Bersih 2.) calls on the law enforcement to halt right away the clampdown on civil culture activists, that contains our vice-chairperson (Sabah) Beverly Joeman, and let the rakyat to talk their thoughts on the backdoor government fashioned by the Perikatan Nasional (PN).

In this political crisis of backdoor authorities, police should really remain neutral and act professionally to shield the proper of the people today in its place of clamping down on peaceful demonstration.

The clampdown, in the type of police investigation of these activists is a variety of harassment and intimidation, with the impact of instilling fear in the general public and deter far more citizens from coming out to protest versus the PN backdoor authorities. These kinds of intimidation is not only a waste of police means, it is in contradiction with the essential ideal to liberty of expression and flexibility of assembly enshrined less than the Federal Constitution.

Fadiah Nadwa Fikri, who allegedly participated in the protest on February 25 at Dataran Merdeka, was investigated currently less than the Sedition Act and the Multimedia and Interaction Act.

She will once again be investigated tomorrow for an additional demonstration held on February 29 with each other with four other activists at one.00pm at Dang Wangi police station. Beverly Joeman, vice Chairperson of Bersih two., is among the the 16 who will be identified as for investigation beneath the Tranquil Assembly Act 2012 tomorrow at three.00pm at Dang Wangi law enforcement station. They were allegedly associated in the demonstration held on one March 2020 at Sogo Browsing Shopping mall.

The other 15 activists are Amir Hariri, Asmalif Abdul Adam, Abbas Azmi, Muhammad Faiz Fadzil, Amar Atan, Nalini, Asheeq Ali, Aishah, Azam, Takim, Renny, Dobby Chew, Ust Ridzuan and Marina Mahathir.

