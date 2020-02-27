pernilla-lindberg-can-make-history-as-1st-lady-to-compete-in-new-zealand-open-up

WELLINGTON – Sweden’s Pernilla Lindberg struggled in tricky conditions Thursday when she became the 1st feminine golfer to contend at the New Zealand Open as Korean teenager Kim Joo-hyung stormed to the early direct.

Lindberg, who received her 1st important at the 2018 ANA Inspiration, shot a nine-over par 80 in sturdy winds in the Asian Tour celebration at the Millbrook Vacation resort training course in Queenstown and concluded the initially round in a two-way tie for 152nd in the 156-player subject.

But the 33-calendar year-old was on monitor to meet up with her event objective to “beat just just one person,” ending the working day forward of 3, like Australian veteran Brett Rumford.

Gifted youngster Kim, 17, who grew to become the 2nd-youngest winner on the Asian Tour at the Panasonic Open up in India previous 12 months, shot a seven-below par 64 at Millbrook to top rated the first-working day leaderboard.

The very first two rounds are played more than two classes with Australian Brad Kennedy, who performed the neighboring Hills course, lying a stroke behind at six-below and keeping a share of second spot with Ben Eccles and current Hong Kong Open winner Wade Ormsby who were being both of those played Millbrook.