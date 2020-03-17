Perodua suspends all functions till March 31 | Cash

Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) will suspend all functions at its head place of work, production services, gross sales and support centres as very well as Physique & Paint shops nationwide from March 18 to 31. — Photograph by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) will suspend all functions at its head business, producing amenities, income and support centres as perfectly as Physique & Paint outlets nationwide from March 18 to 31, pursuing the Movement Management Buy imposed by the Malaysian government in response to the Covid-19 pandemic that has gripped the country.

Its president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad explained thanks to this, new car or truck deliveries, servicing and Entire body & Paint products and services are anticipated to resume only immediately after the Motion Control Purchase is lifted.

“Our related outlet personnel may get hold of buyers throughout this period to present explanations and clarification. We request for your persistence and understanding through this time.

“We hope all Malaysians will cooperate with this government directive and restrict their movements as significantly as feasible to control the spread of Covid-19,” Zainal mentioned in a assertion currently.

Meanwhile, Boon Siew Honda also declared it would shut down its operations from March 18 to 31.

In its statement, Boon Siew said it would tentatively resume small business operations on April 1. — Bernama