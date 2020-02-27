perris-cemetery-capturing:-suspect-accused-of-killing-3-guys-arrested

PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) — Authorities have arrested a suspect accused of killing 3 adult males at Perris Valley Cemetery previously this thirty day period.

Jose Luis Torres Garcia, 33, was arrested Thursday in Cheyenne, Wyoming right after area authorities carried out a traffic cease, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials mentioned 15 lbs of marijuana was also uncovered in the car.

Homicide investigators determined Garcia as a suspect in link with the killing of the 3 Perris adult males final week.

The a few victims have been discovered as Perris residents Jaime Covarrubias Espindola, 50, Jose Maria Aguilar-Espejel, 38 and Rodrigo Aguilar-Espejel, 28.

three Perris bodies located at cemetery ended up isolated incident, potentially cartel-associated, sheriff suggests

Officers said Garcia was earlier wished on two exceptional warrants, one particular in Riverside County for DUI and a single in San Mateo for a drug demand.

Producing: Proceed to adhere to this tale for the latest info.