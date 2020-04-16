Perry Mason Teaser Trailer Sets Premiere Day for New HBO Collection

Perry Mason teaser trailer sets premiere date for new HBO series

HBO has unveiled the formal teaser trailer for executive producer Robert Downey Jr.’s forthcoming constrained collection adaptation of Perry Mason, starring Emmy Award winner Matthew Rhys as the titular felony protection law firm. The teaser also presents us our initial glance at Emmy winners Tatiana Maslany and John Lithgow’s characters. The miniseries is expected to premiere on Sunday, June 21 at 9PM ET/PT on HBO. Look at out the video clip in the participant below!

Based mostly on Erle Stanley Gardner’s series of novels, the new Perry Mason will be set in 1932 Los Angeles. While the relaxation of the state recovers from the Terrific Melancholy, this city is booming! Oil! Olympic Online games! Talking Pictures! Evangelical Fervor! And a kid kidnapping long gone quite, very wrong! This limited sequence follows the origins of American Fiction’s most famous prison defense lawyer, Perry Mason (Rhys). When the case of the ten years breaks down his doorway, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the real truth reveals a fractured town and just possibly, a pathway to redemption for himself.

Emmy winner Matthew Rhys (The People) performs the title character along with Oscar nominee John Lithgow (Pet Sematary, Conditions of Endearment, The Crown) and Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black). Chris Chalk (Gotham) and Shea Whigham (Homecoming) have signed on as series regulars when Nate Corddry (Mother), Veronica Falcon (Queen of the South), Jefferson Mays (I Am The Evening), Gayle Rankin (GLOW) and Lili Taylor (Chambers) also set to star in the confined sequence for recurring roles.

The confined series will be directed and government produced by Tim Van Patten, who is just one of HBO‘s longtime collaborators. He has worked on quite a few well-liked HBO collection these kinds of as Recreation of Thrones, The Sopranos, Sex and the Town, and Deadwood.

The adaptation is co-created by Rolin Jones and Ron Fritzgerald, who are also established to the series’ showrunners. Robert Downey Jr. (Avengers: Endgame) and Susan Downey has formulated the task and will both of those executive generated by means of their Workforce Downey Banner. Jones, Fritzgerald, and Rhy are also government producers together with Workforce Downey’s Amanda Burrell, and Joe Horaceck.

The adventures of Perry Mason have been adapted a range of times in various mediums. The Perry Mason character has been the matter of radio performs, films, tv films and possibly most notably a television collection for CBS called Perry Mason that ran from 1957 to 1966.