In a choreographed visit to Chinese President Xi Jinping, two clear messages were sent to Wuhan on Tuesday: the outflow in China was swelling and it was time to strengthen the economy.

Between meeting first-hand doctors, locals and officials, Xi said the epidemic will not affect the basics of China’s long-term economic development.

Xi called for firm and careful implementation of support policies and the adoption of targeted measures to help businesses, stabilize employment and create jobs. Businesses and employment – two aspects of China’s $ 14 trillion economy – are severely affected by the infection.

Within 24 hours of the Xi visit, the hardest hit government of Hubei province enabled Wuhan companies involved in providing day-to-day needs, preventing and controlling the epidemic or managing public utilities to immediately start work and production – first alleviating severe restrictions from January 23.

The city of 11 million has been closed, but Xi’s visit has announced that the tide is turning in the government’s favor as it fights a virus that has infected 80,778 people in China since Tuesday and killed 3,158.

Wuhan companies that are key to “global industrial chains” can do so after approval, the government said.

Shortly after Xi’s visit to Wuhan, the Xinhua News Agency reported on factories that are gradually continuing to operate in China.

“China has all the industry categories classified by the UN … Although the new coronavirus outbreak has slowed down factory singing for a while, production continues across the country as the outbreak is leveled to ensure smooth functioning. The global supply chain,” it states are in the report.

It is a remarkable achievement that companies can continue to operate in a pathogen-ravaged city.

But Xi knows that the path to economic rejuvenation for the world’s second largest economy will be difficult. Experts say signs of a better economy are visible on the horizon. “It appears that only six weeks after China’s initial outbreak is in the early stages of recovery,” the Harvard Business Review said Tuesday.

