Persol joins forces with A.P.C. for the first collaboration in 50 years

Buy a pair, look cool

For the first time in half a century in half a century, Persol is working with another band. You have just started working with the French fashion house A.P.C. with three new iterations of Persol’s famous 649 model.

The concept of the 649 and the associated popularity of the model are rooted in Italian history – they were originally designed for Italian tram drivers and carried by them in 1957. Shortly afterwards they achieved the status of an icon when the Italian actor Marcello Mastroianni carried them the 1961 film Divorce in the Italian way.

The collaboration maintains the original, unmistakable design of the 649 model – high brow line, keyhole part and round shape – but in three new colors: mustard yellow (brown gradient lenses), nut brown (with green gradient lenses) and white (with gray gradient lenses).

So if you want to join icons like Steve McQueen and Leonardo DiCaprio, buy a pair below. We cannot guarantee that you will look as cool as you (or an Italian tram driver).

