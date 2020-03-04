person,-88,-missing-from-brighton-park-could-need-to-have-health-care-attention:-police

Police are wanting for a male missing from Brighton Park on the Southwest Aspect.

Carlos Rodriguez, 88, was previous witnessed Tuesday and is missing from the 4400 block of South Albany Avenue, Chicago police claimed. It isn’t identified what he was last noticed sporting.

He is five-foot-4, 135 lbs and has eco-friendly eyes and grey hair, law enforcement explained. He may possibly be in need of clinical awareness.

Anyone with facts about him is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.