[person-accused-of-burglarizing-$4m-st.-pete-rental-owned-by-taylor-swift’s-father]

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – An accused burglar who broke into a $4 million penthouse in St. Petersburg possibly did not know it was owned by Scott Swift, pop superstar Taylor Swift’s dad.

The alleged theft occurred on Jan. 17. Authorities in Marion County discovered 30-yr-aged Terrence Hoover final week. Pinellas deputies booked him into the county jail on Feb. 12.

In accordance to the arrest warrant, Hoover entered the Vinoy Position Condominium sophisticated on Jan. 17. Deputies say he walked by means of a gate, suitable by a manned guardhouse, to acquire access to a parking garage. The files reveal that it’s there he was capable to enter an unexpected emergency stairwell and make his way up 13 flooring to the penthouse.

Whilst he was within, deputies say the home-owner arrived household and there was a battle. Hoover sooner or later ran from the scene.

In accordance to the Pinellas County Assets Appraiser’s site, the penthouse is owned by Ocean Pines LLC., with an handle of 173 Inlet Drive in Hendersonville, Tennessee. According to Sumner County information, 173 Inlet Travel is owned by Scott and Andrea Swift.

Individuals who stay in the residences listened to about the crack-in but did not know who the sufferer was. They were surprised someone could make it as a result of all the protection with no currently being observed.

Tom Egan lived there for 11 a long time.

“We have a 24-hour person at the gatehouse,” Egan claimed. “And inside the gatehouse, there are a amount of cameras and he’s ready to see close to the full house.”

