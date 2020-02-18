[person-accused-of-burglarizing-$4m-st.-petersburg-apartment-owned-by-pop-star-taylor-swift’s-father]

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – An accused burglar who broke into a $four million penthouse in St. Petersburg in all probability didn’t know it was owned by Scott Swift, pop celebrity Taylor Swift’s dad.

The alleged burglary occurred on Jan. 17. Authorities in Marion County observed 30-year-aged Terrence Hoover very last week. Pinellas deputies booked him into the county jail on Feb. 12.

According to the arrest warrant, Hoover entered the Vinoy Area Condominium elaborate on Jan. 17. Deputies say he walked by means of a gate, appropriate by a manned guardhouse, to obtain access to a parking garage. The paperwork suggest that it is there he was equipped to enter an unexpected emergency stairwell and make his way up 13 floors to the penthouse.

Whilst he was within, deputies say the house owner arrived household and there was a battle. Hoover at some point ran from the scene.

According to the Pinellas County Assets Appraiser’s site, the penthouse is owned by Ocean Pines LLC., with an address of 173 Inlet Travel in Hendersonville, Tennessee. According to Sumner County data, 173 Inlet Generate is owned by Scott and Andrea Swift.

People who live in the residences read about the split-in but did not know who the target was. They were shocked an individual could make it by all the security devoid of getting noticed.

Tom Egan lived there for 11 decades.

“We have a 24-hour human being at the gatehouse,” Egan stated. “And inside of the gatehouse, there are a variety of cameras and he’s able to see all around the total property.”

Hottest PINELLAS COUNTY Information: