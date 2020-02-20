[Person accused of killing popular therapist Amie Harwick in Hollywood Hills behind bars – Up Information Facts Los Angeles]

%MINIFYHTML8fe817be90f45a72e562f051a450a18411%

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A guy from Playa del Rey was charged and arrested Wednesday for killing his ex-girlfriend, the renowned therapist Amie Harwick, in his Hollywood Hills condominium more than the weekend.

Gareth Pursehouse was billed with a murder demand and a 1st-degree household robbery charge with the accusation of unique instances lurking, which created him eligible for the death penalty, authorities mentioned. Now he is staying held with out bail.

An undated photograph of Dr. Amie Harwick. Harwick was murdered at her home in Hollywood Hills on February 15, 2020. (Facebook)

Pursehouse is accused of killing Harwick, 38, soon just after one a.m. February 15, evidently throwing her off a balcony in her Hollywood Hills condominium. When the law enforcement arrived, they said they uncovered Harwick on the floor below a balcony. They took her to a hospital the place she died.

Pursehouse was arrested again on Wednesday with a bail purchase following he was unveiled from jail Tuesday evening. He was initially arrested on Saturday afternoon in relationship with his murder and was currently being held on $ 2 million bail.

Harwick asked for a restraining buy from Pursehouse on two independent events, a person in 2011 and 1 in 2012, but none of them was still in outcome at the time of the murder. Harwick had observed Pursehouse two months in advance of the murder, police stated.

“It suffocated me, it strike me, it hit my head towards the ground, it kicked me,” Harwick explained to law enforcement, in accordance to the restraining order.

She claimed Pursehouse also broke into her apartment intricate right before and “crashed 10 photo frames at my doorway.”

According to the restraining buy, Pursehouse also despatched a textual content information to Harwick indicating “things will get worse,” which led her to get in touch with the police.

“He was a particular person whose name would seem around the decades as somebody who worried him,” mentioned Robert Coshland, a friend. “And she not too long ago satisfied him at an celebration, and he behaved surprisingly and then this transpired.”

Dr. Hernando Chavez was with Harwick when the most recent conference occurred.

“He was furious, angry, aggressive, verbally abusive, distressed, underneath pressure,” Chavez mentioned. “And she was striving to serene him down, he was hoping to enable him calm him down, he was striving to be compassionate and empathetic.”

A person of Harwick’s specialties was to support people today who experience domestic violence.

“Amie are unable to die in vain,” Chavez said. “His lifetime designed feeling, his daily life was pretty vital for quite a few people, and we have to use this as an prospect to move ahead with extra defense and additional security for persons.”

Pursehouse faces the demise penalty or existence imprisonment without having the possibility of parole if convicted. The scenario is still under investigation by the Los Angeles Law enforcement Department.