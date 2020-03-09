Person accused of triggering crash that killed 4 members of Massachusetts family is held on visa violation

The 26-12 months-outdated person who plowed into a van final thirty day period on a Florida highway in the vicinity of Walt Disney Planet, killing 4 customers of a Massachusetts relatives, was issued a ticket and is getting held on a visa violation, the Florida Freeway Patrol mentioned Monday.

Lucas Dos Reis Laurindo, a Brazilian indigenous who was dwelling in Kissimmee, Fla., was taken into custody by federal regulation enforcement for a visa violation on Feb. 28, 10 times following the crash that killed Josephine Fay, 76, of South Weymouth her daughter, Julie Smith, 41, of Whitman and two of her children: 11-calendar year-outdated Jackson Smith and his 5-12 months-aged sister, Scarlett Smith, explained Florida Freeway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Kim Montes.

Dos Reis Laurindo was issued a ticket charging him with careless driving, which is punishable by a fantastic of up to $1,000 and/or neighborhood service, Montes mentioned.

“I know that appears so negligible for four life shed,” Montes said. “We seemed for anything and uncovered that the crash was 100% brought about by him. But as graphic and horrific as it was, less than Florida legislation, which is the most we could give him.”

Dos Reis Laurindo was driving a 2016 Ram 3500 truck at 5:29 p.m. on Feb. 18 on Condition Street 429 in Osceola County close to Disney Environment when site visitors slowed because of to congestion and he failed to brake, she explained.

The truck plowed into the back of a 2020 Toyota Sienna van carrying the victims, triggering it to overturn, Montes explained. Two other motor vehicles also have been struck soon after the initial collision, she claimed. Julie Smith, Scarlett Smith and Josephine Fay were being pronounced dead at the scene, Montes claimed. Jackson Smith died the up coming working day at the medical center.

Dos Reis Laurindo is being held at the Glades County jail. Underneath Florida legislation, there is a mandatory court visual appeal for the careless-driving violation. The day was not instantly readily available.

Developing…