Person acquitted in Lake Shore Drive tragedy documents malicious prosecution suit towards city, law enforcement

Virtually a 12 months following currently being acquitted of murder, a gentleman is suing the metropolis and quite a few police officers over his arrest in the 2016 demise of a woman on Lake Shore Generate.

Semaj Waters filed the two rely suit Monday in Cook County Circuit Court, accusing the town, three Chicago law enforcement detectives and two sergeants of malicious prosecution, according to the lawsuit.

Waters was charged with murder, mob motion and attempted robbery in the May possibly 29, 2016 demise of 32-12 months-outdated Pamela Johnson.

At the time, police and prosecutors mentioned Waters was amongst a team of seven or 8 adult men who attempted to rob her and her boyfriend around the lakefront, then chased the few into targeted visitors onto Lake Shore Generate, where a pickup truck hit them.

The accommodate promises law enforcement arrested Waters just after a quick investigation and devoid of probable trigger. He was acquitted of all rates on July 17, 2019, right after a bench demo.

Waters experienced the stigma of remaining acknowledged as a murderer and shed the potential to make an revenue for over a few decades as a outcome of being arrested and billed, the lawsuit statements.

He also contracted Legionnaires’ disorder between other ailments while he was at the rear of bars, the go well with alleges.

A spokesman for the metropolis did not promptly respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.

The lawsuit seeks a jury demo and unspecified damages.