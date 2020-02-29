[person-acquitted-of-murder-in-demise-of-sixty-seven-calendar-year-outdated]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Friday acquitted a male of first-degree murder in the dying of a 67-year-outdated male whose overall body was observed in a riverbed close to Riverview Park in north Bakersfield.

The jury also observed Antonio Maldonado not guilty of 2nd-diploma theft. It convicted him of voluntary manslaughter.

Maldonado faces up to 11 yrs in jail at his March 27 sentencing.

Police recognized Maldonado as a man or woman of desire in the killing and arrested him on an unrelated warrant in the 6500 block of Monitor Road in August, about a week immediately after the body was located.

The 67-12 months-aged person, who was not identified in before experiences, died of blunt power head trauma after he was struck by an unfamiliar item, in accordance to coroner’s officials.