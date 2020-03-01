person-arrested-after-randomly-punching-women-in-the-encounter-in-the-vicinity-of-harold-washington-library:-law-enforcement

A 44-calendar year-outdated person has been billed punching 4 gals in the facial area Friday, seemingly at random, in the vicinity of Harold Washington Library in the Loop.

Lawrence Reed, 44, is billed with two misdemeanor counts of battery, in accordance to Chicago law enforcement.

Paramedics have been identified as about eight: 26 a.m. to Condition Road and Ida B. Wells Push, according to Chicago Fire Section spokesman Larry Langford.

4 ladies have been taken in great condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Langford said.

“We begun at the library and picked up the sufferers from there,” Langford reported.

Reed was punching the women of all ages at “random,” and may possibly have struck in between five and 10 of them, law enforcement claimed.

They experienced bloody noses and other facial injuries, Langford claimed.

Reed, who lives on the Close to West Side, was taken into custody in the 400 block of South State Street, in accordance to law enforcement.

He was arrested for a identical incident in which he allegedly slapped a 42-yr-previous man in the encounter at the Halsted CTA Blue Line system Feb. 21, law enforcement mentioned. He was also billed with a misdemeanor count of battery in that scenario.

