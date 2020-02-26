[person-arrested-for-unlawful-firearm-possession,-resisting-police-during-probation-look-at]

An 18-year-outdated was arrested on Monday on suspicion of illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition.

The Bakersfield Law enforcement Department reported officers done a probation compliance research at an condominium elaborate found at 6200 Victor Avenue. When they arrived, the officers observed Dion Thomas in the parking large amount of the complex, at which issue Thomas tried to flee on foot.

The section reported that after a brief foot pursuit, officers had been capable to detain Thomas. As he was fleeing, BPD stated he discarded an unregistered .40-caliber handgun. An extra high-ability was observed on Thomas’ individual.

Thomas was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for a number of firearms-similar offenses, gang participation and resisting arrest.