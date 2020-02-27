person-arrested-in-relationship-to-strike-and-run-in-tulare-county-above-1-12-months-afterwards

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) — Much more than a 12 months has handed given that Taryn Murrieta observed her brother Timothy Shields lifeless in a Tulare County canal.

Shields had been missing for a pair of days. His girlfriend informed authorities he was struck by a auto while they were walking jointly around the canal that Saturday evening.

“It truly is been a prolonged road, a extensive calendar year due to the fact that day of situations that have occurred,” Murrieta claimed. “I just want it to go away. I just want justice.”

According to a statement of possible cause by the California Highway Patrol, witnesses informed investigators that 28-year-previous Jose Rodriguez strike Shields with a Buick LeSabre that evening.

They also told officers where by to come across the vehicle — at a house in Woodlake.

Applying a lookup warrant, a CHP officer uncovered the auto there and seen that the appropriate mirror, headlight, and windshield experienced been replaced.

But there was still injury to the proper fender, which officer uncovered regular with a crash.

Later on, yet another CHP officer uncovered Rodriguez in the course of a targeted visitors stop on the outskirts of Woodlake.

Utilizing GPS records from Rodriguez’s ankle check, officers ended up capable to position him at the scene of the crash.

Past month, The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office environment billed Rodriguez with leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, and on Wednesday, Rodriguez was booked into a Tulare County Jail.

“I just want he would have occur forth on his personal and just admitted and just owned up to what he did,” Murrieta said. “He understood it was improper, and any one else included, if there is, I want they would do the exact same mainly because it’s influenced me and my family members in the worst way.”