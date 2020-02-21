[person-arrested-soon-after-attack-up-coming-to-7-sisters-london-underground-station]

We will use your e-mail address only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivacy Noticefor information of your data security legal rights Invalid Email

A gentleman has been arrested on suspicion of triggering grievous bodily damage right after an assault outside the house Seven Sisters station.

Law enforcement rushed to the scene to stories of an assault on Broad Lane soon right after 10.30pm final night time (February 21), but when they arrived the target was nowhere to be witnessed.

A male was nevertheless arrested and was taken to a North London police station exactly where he stays in custody.

A cordon was in place into this morning with law enforcement automobiles however on the scene.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “Law enforcement ended up known as at 10.38pm on Thursday February 20 to reports of an assault on Broad Lane at the junction with Seven Sisters Street.

“Officers attended and had been educated that a person experienced been attacked. There was no trace of any target.

“A man was arrested on suspicion of producing grievous bodily damage. He has been taken to a north London police station where by he remains in custody.

“Enquiries continue.”





