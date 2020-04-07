Person billed with Aurora-area theft, stolen automobile possession

A 19-yr-outdated guy has been arrested and billed with theft and possession of a stolen auto in unincorporated Aurora Township.

Kyle L. Quintana, of the 1900 block of 10th Avenue, Peru, faces prices of household burglary, two counts of possession of a stolen car or truck, and driving though license suspended, all felonies, in accordance to Kane County court docket records and the sheriff’s workplace.

















































The costs stem from an incident Monday on the 700 block of McClaran Avenue in Aurora Township, according to Sheriff Ron Hain and court docket records.

Hain stated deputies were being sent to the tackle about 9:20 a.m. for a report of a gentleman trespassing. Deputies observed Quintana, told him he was trespassing and also discovered a stolen Chevrolet Silverado in close proximity to the home.

Deputies uncovered a established of keys to the auto in Quintana’s waistband while hunting him and right after investigating, determined Quintana slice a window screen at the exact property that working day, went within and stole the keys to the Silverado and drove away with it, in accordance to Hain.

Hain mentioned Quintana experienced been warned on March 16 to continue to be absent from the assets, and evidently returned Monday right after taking the car times beforehand.

Hain reported explained the victim as “an acquaintance” of Quintana.

Quintana was launched on his personal recognizance Tuesday, according to court docket information.

He is future because of in courtroom May possibly 29. He faces a sentence ranging from probation to up to 15 many years in jail if convicted of the most serious demand of household burglary.















































