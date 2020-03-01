Person, Boy Shot In The Baldwin Hills Space Suspects fled the scene – Up Information Details Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A guy and a girl were being shot in the Baldwin Hills region of ​​Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.

The taking pictures occurred around five p.m. in the 4100 block of Somerset Drive, according to Los Angeles law enforcement officer Mike Lopez.

They were being taken to a hospital in secure problem, Lopez explained.

3 suspects fled the spot on foot right after the shooting, but have not yet been identified.

Lopez mentioned it is unknown at this time if the incident is relevant to gangs.

An investigation is ongoing.

