[Person chained relative to pole in Rockdale basement for weeks to ‘prevent him from jogging away’: law enforcement]

A southwest suburban Rockdale male allegedly chained a relative with psychiatric troubles to a pole in a basement bedroom for two weeks to protect against him from operating away, law enforcement say.

Dwayne Jones, 59, faces a felony count of unlawful restraint soon after police responded on Valentine’s Working day to an nameless tip that a 56-calendar year-old man was chained by the ankle, according to Rockdale law enforcement main Robert Dykstra.

When an officer responded for a effectively-remaining check in a dwelling the 700 block of Central Avenue, Jones allegedly denied realizing if the person was house, and explained he’d look at the basement, Dykstra stated.

Dwayne Jones Rockdale law enforcement

Moments later, the officer checked on Jones and found him keeping a critical, hoping to unlock the male in the basement, Dykstra claimed.

An officer uncovered the male connected to a 3-foot chain, he stated.

“He experienced a solitary-sized mattress, just one sheet, a pillow and a milk jug to urinate in,” Dykstra mentioned. “When that was crammed, he urinated on the flooring.”

Dykstra reported he experienced been chained in the small bed room for two months. He was only unchained to use the bathroom.

The home also experienced a smaller, empty refrigerator, he explained.

Jones allegedly restrained the male due to the fact he had a historical past of running absent from the residence, Dykstra stated.

The guy was taken to a hospital and is “doing effectively,” police said.

Jones, who also faces a misdemeanor depend of domestic battery, was arrested and introduced soon after posting 10% of his $75,000 bail, police claimed. Other grown ups lived in the property, but no one else was charged.

Dykstra claimed there are quite a few companies obtainable to choose care of family members customers.

“Chaining them is not the way to care for them,” he reported.

Jones could not quickly be attained for remark.