[person-charged-soon-after-woman-dies-in-strike-and-run-during-brixton-hill-law-enforcement-pursuit]

A man has been billed with producing the dying of a girl who was strike by a car or truck during a law enforcement pursuit in Brixton Hill.

The victim, Anisha Vidal-Garner, 20 and from Epping in Essex, died at the scene of the crash in South London on Wednesday night (February 19).

A shorter when before, law enforcement had signalled for the car to cease and it failed to do so, and in its place it reportedly sped off.

The vehicle also did not quit at the scene and was identified abandoned nearby.

Quincy Anyiam, 26 and from Surrey, has been charged with failing to cease at the scene of a road targeted traffic collision, perilous driving and producing death by dangerous driving, studies the Metropolitan Police.

He is because of to show up in custody at Croydon Magistrates’ Court docket on Monday (February 24).

The Achieved Law enforcement also explained it experienced referred the crash to the Impartial Workplace for Police Perform which will examine.