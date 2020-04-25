Person created bomb threat to stay clear of function

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A Florida development worker known as in a bomb threat to a h2o remedy facility to get a working day off function, authorities said.

Richard Hamilton, 36, was arrested Thursday and billed with making a bomb risk, the Palm Seaside Post noted.

















































More than 20 people today evacuated Wellington’s water treatment plant shortly just after the threatening 911 call close to 7 a.m. Thursday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Workplace. Hamilton experienced been performing with a development crew at the facility and later explained to deputies that he produced the menace for the reason that he was possessing a undesirable working day and failed to want to do the job.

The sheriff’s bomb squad, a bomb doggy and drones searched Hamilton’s auto and the surrounding space and found no evidence of a bomb, the sheriff’s workplace claimed. Wellington’s water assistance was not affected, village officers said.

Hamilton was being held on $10,000 bond. Jail records did not list an legal professional.















































