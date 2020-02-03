Person dies after being struck by train near Penge East train station

One person died after being struck by a train near Penge East station in Bromley.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers were called to the station this morning (February 3) at 11:07 a.m. after reports of an accident on the runway.

Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of paramedics from the London Ambulance Service, the person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Trains between Brixton and Bromley South were disrupted by the incident, particularly around the Herne Hill area for approximately two hours.

National Rail has confirmed that the lines will reopen, but trains passing through Herne Hill could still be canceled, delayed or diverted.

In a tweet, National Rail wrote: “The lines have now reopened following a hit by a train in the Herne Hill area earlier in the day. Trains crossing Herne Hill can still be canceled, delayed or diverted. Disruptions are expected until 3 p.m. “

Southeastern train services were affected by the incident.

In a press release, a spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the Penge East station at 11:07 am this morning following reports of a victim on the rails.

“The paramedics were also present, but unfortunately, one person was declared dead at the scene.

“The incident is not treated as a suspect and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

